Deepika Padukone Spices Up Diljit's Bengaluru Concert With Kannada Lessons

Beloved actress Deepika Padukone made headlines with her vibrant presence at singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Bengaluru. Following her exhilarating outing, she was seen in Mumbai carrying her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, as she gracefully exited Kalina airport.

In an Instagram video shared by Diljit, the star warmly acknowledged Deepika amidst the audience, praising her for carving her own niche in Bollywood. Inviting her on stage, they delighted the crowd with an energetic dance session, culminating in Deepika teaching Diljit the Kannada phrase, 'Nanu Ninige Preetistini,' meaning 'I love you.'

Recently, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name as Dua Padukone Singh, which signifies 'a prayer.' They shared their joy and gratitude, marking it as a fulfilling moment since Dua's birth on September 8, 2024.

