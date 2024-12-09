Left Menu

Deepika Padukone Spices Up Diljit's Bengaluru Concert With Kannada Lessons

Deepika Padukone recently attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Bengaluru, where they shared a memorable on-stage moment. She amazed fans by teaching Diljit a Kannada phrase. She returned to Mumbai with her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. Deepika and Ranveer Singh introduced Dua to the world on Diwali with a heartfelt message.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:16 IST
Deepika with her daughter Dua (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Beloved actress Deepika Padukone made headlines with her vibrant presence at singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Bengaluru. Following her exhilarating outing, she was seen in Mumbai carrying her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, as she gracefully exited Kalina airport.

In an Instagram video shared by Diljit, the star warmly acknowledged Deepika amidst the audience, praising her for carving her own niche in Bollywood. Inviting her on stage, they delighted the crowd with an energetic dance session, culminating in Deepika teaching Diljit the Kannada phrase, 'Nanu Ninige Preetistini,' meaning 'I love you.'

Recently, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name as Dua Padukone Singh, which signifies 'a prayer.' They shared their joy and gratitude, marking it as a fulfilling moment since Dua's birth on September 8, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

