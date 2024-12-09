Left Menu

Historic Break: Anoushka Kale Elected Cambridge Union President

Anoushka Kale, a British Indian student, has been elected president of the Cambridge Union Society for Easter 2025. Her focus includes expanding diversity and collaboration with cultural societies, maintaining the tradition of global debates, and managing financial strains. Kale continues a legacy of prestigious predecessors in this historic institution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:53 IST
Historic Break: Anoushka Kale Elected Cambridge Union President
Anoushka Kale has been elected as the president of the University of Cambridge's renowned Cambridge Union Society, one of the world's oldest debating societies founded in 1815, known for its commitment to free speech.

Kale, a British Indian student, won 126 votes unchallenged and is set to lead during the Easter 2025 term. She intends to strengthen cultural ties within the university, exemplary of her platform during the campaign.

Her presidency, she mentioned, will focus on enhancing diversity through collaborations with cultural groups, bringing in international speakers, and addressing financial challenges faced by the society due to the heritage building's maintenance costs.

