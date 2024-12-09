Historic Break: Anoushka Kale Elected Cambridge Union President

Anoushka Kale has been elected as the president of the University of Cambridge's renowned Cambridge Union Society, one of the world's oldest debating societies founded in 1815, known for its commitment to free speech.

Kale, a British Indian student, won 126 votes unchallenged and is set to lead during the Easter 2025 term. She intends to strengthen cultural ties within the university, exemplary of her platform during the campaign.

Her presidency, she mentioned, will focus on enhancing diversity through collaborations with cultural groups, bringing in international speakers, and addressing financial challenges faced by the society due to the heritage building's maintenance costs.

