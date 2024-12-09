Left Menu

All We Imagine As Light: A Cinematic Triumph

Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' has gained accolades for its portrayal of love and friendship in Mumbai, earning nominations for Best Non-English Motion Picture and Best Director at the Golden Globes. The movie has received various international awards, including a Cannes Grand Prix win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:01 IST
All We Imagine As Light: A Cinematic Triumph
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable feat, Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' has secured nominations for both Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and Best Director at the Golden Globes. This recognition highlights the film's poignant portrayal of life in Mumbai as it follows two Malayali nurses and their friend, a cook.

The movie made history at Cannes, becoming the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix award. Since then, it has continued to capture international attention and accolades across the globe as the movie industry braces for the Oscars season. Competing against movies from various countries, Kapadia's work has been celebrated for its storytelling and artistic execution.

Although not selected as India's official entry for the Academy Awards, the film has already been named the Best International Film by the New York Film Critics Circle and has been a favorite at the Gotham Awards. As the Golden Globes approach on January 5, in Los Angeles, 'All We Imagine As Light' remains a strong contender in the global cinematic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024