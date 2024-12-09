All We Imagine As Light: A Cinematic Triumph

In a remarkable feat, Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' has secured nominations for both Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and Best Director at the Golden Globes. This recognition highlights the film's poignant portrayal of life in Mumbai as it follows two Malayali nurses and their friend, a cook.

The movie made history at Cannes, becoming the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix award. Since then, it has continued to capture international attention and accolades across the globe as the movie industry braces for the Oscars season. Competing against movies from various countries, Kapadia's work has been celebrated for its storytelling and artistic execution.

Although not selected as India's official entry for the Academy Awards, the film has already been named the Best International Film by the New York Film Critics Circle and has been a favorite at the Gotham Awards. As the Golden Globes approach on January 5, in Los Angeles, 'All We Imagine As Light' remains a strong contender in the global cinematic landscape.

