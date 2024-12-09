Left Menu

Glitz and Glamour: Unveiling Golden Globe 2025 Nominations

The 2025 Golden Globe nominations for film and television were announced, highlighting contenders in various categories including best drama, comedy, acting, directing, and more. The awards ceremony is set to take place on January 5, featuring numerous acclaimed films and series that captivated audiences and critics alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:15 IST
Glitz and Glamour: Unveiling Golden Globe 2025 Nominations

The much-anticipated nominations for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards have been unveiled, setting the stage for an electrifying award ceremony slated for January 5. The announcements reveal a diverse array of contenders across film and television categories.

This year's line-up for Best Drama includes noteworthy films such as 'The Brutalist', 'A Complete Unknown', and 'Dune: Part Two', competing fiercely for the top honor. In the comedy segment, favorites like 'Anora' and 'Wicked' lead the nominations.

In the television arena, 'The Bear' and 'Only Murders in the Building' are among the top contenders, while acting categories see Hollywood heavyweights such as Adrien Brody and Zendaya vying for the coveted accolades. The 2025 Golden Globe Awards promise to be a night of glitz, glamour, and remarkable achievements in entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024