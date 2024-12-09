Glitz and Glamour: Unveiling Golden Globe 2025 Nominations

The much-anticipated nominations for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards have been unveiled, setting the stage for an electrifying award ceremony slated for January 5. The announcements reveal a diverse array of contenders across film and television categories.

This year's line-up for Best Drama includes noteworthy films such as 'The Brutalist', 'A Complete Unknown', and 'Dune: Part Two', competing fiercely for the top honor. In the comedy segment, favorites like 'Anora' and 'Wicked' lead the nominations.

In the television arena, 'The Bear' and 'Only Murders in the Building' are among the top contenders, while acting categories see Hollywood heavyweights such as Adrien Brody and Zendaya vying for the coveted accolades. The 2025 Golden Globe Awards promise to be a night of glitz, glamour, and remarkable achievements in entertainment.

