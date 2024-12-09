Left Menu

INS Tushil: A New Chapter in India-Russia Naval Collaboration

The Indian Navy commissioned the INS Tushil, a guided missile frigate built in Russia, enhancing its capabilities in the Indian Ocean. This milestone underscores India-Russia collaboration, with Indian industries significantly contributing to the project. The ship joins the Western Fleet, exemplifying cutting-edge naval technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:27 IST
The Indian Navy has officially commissioned the INS Tushil, a Russian-manufactured guided missile frigate, in a landmark ceremony held in Kaliningrad, Russia. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed this addition as a testament to India's growing maritime strength and the enduring strategic partnership between India and Russia.

As geopolitical dynamics evolve, the commissioning of INS Tushil is expected to bolster the Indian Navy's operational capability in the Indian Ocean Region—a space increasingly marked by China's naval presence. The ceremony was attended by top military officials from both nations, emphasizing the collaborative prowess in advanced shipbuilding between Indian and Russian industries.

The INS Tushil is part of a $2.5 billion deal for four stealth frigates, marking a new era of cooperation in areas such as AI, cyber security, and space. Chief among its features are enhanced stealth capabilities and technological advancements, integrating both Russian and Indian military innovations. It symbolizes the shared commitment to peace and security in regional waters.

