Leap of Faith: Koyesha Mukherjee's Inspiring Journey from Government Job to Youth Empowerment

In a bold move, Koyesha Mukherjee left her prestigious government role in London to embrace the uncertain path of entrepreneurship. Her story is a testament to the courage required to follow one's passion and impact, despite daunting challenges.

Her tenure in government service was marked by significant achievements. With a Master's in Development Economics and Policy from the UK, she played a pivotal role in international trade policy negotiations post-Brexit. Recognised for her contributions, she received accolades, including from the Asian Women of Achievement Awards.

However, Koyesha yearned for more. Her vision led her to establish The Leading You^nth, a platform aimed at empowering youth by bridging education and real-life skills. Her venture stands as a beacon of innovation and change, guiding the next generation toward their fullest potential.

