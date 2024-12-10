Leap of Faith: Koyesha Mukherjee's Inspiring Journey from Government Job to Youth Empowerment
Koyesha Mukherjee transitioned from a prestigious government job in London to becoming an entrepreneur. Her journey narrates the courage needed to leave the comfort of a stable job for a greater impact. She founded The Leading You^nth, a youth leadership platform, empowering students and young professionals globally.
In a bold move, Koyesha Mukherjee left her prestigious government role in London to embrace the uncertain path of entrepreneurship. Her story is a testament to the courage required to follow one's passion and impact, despite daunting challenges.
Her tenure in government service was marked by significant achievements. With a Master's in Development Economics and Policy from the UK, she played a pivotal role in international trade policy negotiations post-Brexit. Recognised for her contributions, she received accolades, including from the Asian Women of Achievement Awards.
However, Koyesha yearned for more. Her vision led her to establish The Leading You^nth, a platform aimed at empowering youth by bridging education and real-life skills. Her venture stands as a beacon of innovation and change, guiding the next generation toward their fullest potential.
