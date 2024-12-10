NBCC Secures Landmark Net-Zero Campus Project

State-owned NBCC Ltd has secured a significant contract valued at Rs 432 crore for the development of a net-zero carbon emission campus at the Central University of Odisha. This order marks a vital step towards sustainable infrastructure in higher education institutions.

The contract involves providing comprehensive Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services for the construction of the sustainable campus located at Sunabede, Odisha. The announcement was made in a regulatory filing by NBCC (India) Ltd earlier this week.

Renowned for its prowess in the PBC and real estate sectors, NBCC's involvement in this eco-friendly project highlights its commitment to promoting green practices in construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)