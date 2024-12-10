Left Menu

Uncertainty Looms Over Rashtra Bhasha Puraskar's Future

The Rashtra Bhasha Puraskar, a Rs 36 lakh award for translated literature by Bank of Baroda, may have been discontinued after its inaugural year. Despite interest, no 2024 jury has been formed. Past controversies and management silence fuel uncertainty over the award's continuation or modification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:05 IST
The Rashtra Bhasha Puraskar, a prestigious award of Rs 36 lakh established by Bank of Baroda for excellence in translated literature, faces an uncertain future. Instituted just a year ago, the award's continuation has come into question as 2024 nears its end without any announcements from the organizers.

Originally revealed at the Jaipur Literature Festival in 2022, the award offered Rs 21 lakh to authors and Rs 15 lakh to Hindi translators. Despite its initial success, which saw Urdu writer Mohsin Khan and translator Saeed Ahmed take home the inaugural prize for 'Allah Mian Ka Karkhana', there are concerns about its discontinuation, reflecting controversies over the selection of an Urdu novel.

Several jury members, including International Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree and academician Pushpesh Pant, have remained in the dark about the current status. A Bank of Baroda official indicated that while discussions are ongoing, no clear decision has been made regarding the 2024 award ceremony. This silence suggests potential changes to the award's structure or its potential cessation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

