UAE and Uttarakhand Explore New Horizons for Investment Partnerships

The UAE and Uttarakhand are looking to enhance economic cooperation in critical sectors following a meeting between UAE Deputy Chief of Mission Majid Alnekhelavi and Ajay Mishra. The focus will be on boosting investment and infrastructure in Uttarakhand, particularly in alternative energy, renewable energy, and knowledge cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:52 IST
Ajay Mishra, Resident Commissioner of Uttarakhand, and UAE Deputy Chief of Mission Majid Alnekhelavi meet to discuss potential investments in Uttarakhand's growth sectors. (Photo: X. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to fortify economic relations, UAE Deputy Chief of Mission Majid Alnekhelavi met with Ajay Mishra, Resident Commissioner of Uttarakhand, at the UAE Embassy in Uttarakhand Niwas, New Delhi. The discussions revolved around boosting investments in Uttarakhand with a keen focus on critical sectors.

Ajay Mishra highlighted that Uttarakhand has emerged as a prime investment destination following the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023. Emphasizing the state's strong infrastructure, reliable road networks, and favorable policies, Mishra noted that these improvements have garnered investor trust.

Moreover, Mishra pointed out potential collaborations in alternative and renewable energy, as well as knowledge city development. He underscored the vast opportunities in Uttarakhand's corridor projects, essential for the state's long-term growth. A short film showcased various investment sectors, affirming the state's dedication to sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

