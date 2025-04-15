UAE and Uttarakhand Explore New Horizons for Investment Partnerships

In an effort to fortify economic relations, UAE Deputy Chief of Mission Majid Alnekhelavi met with Ajay Mishra, Resident Commissioner of Uttarakhand, at the UAE Embassy in Uttarakhand Niwas, New Delhi. The discussions revolved around boosting investments in Uttarakhand with a keen focus on critical sectors.

Ajay Mishra highlighted that Uttarakhand has emerged as a prime investment destination following the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023. Emphasizing the state's strong infrastructure, reliable road networks, and favorable policies, Mishra noted that these improvements have garnered investor trust.

Moreover, Mishra pointed out potential collaborations in alternative and renewable energy, as well as knowledge city development. He underscored the vast opportunities in Uttarakhand's corridor projects, essential for the state's long-term growth. A short film showcased various investment sectors, affirming the state's dedication to sustainable development.

