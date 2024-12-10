Left Menu

AI Revolutionizes Crowd Management at Maha Kumbh 2025

For Maha Kumbh 2025, AI-enabled cameras are planned to accurately count the expected 40 crore attendees at this vast religious gathering. The Uttar Pradesh government aims for a 95% precision in headcount through real-time updates, setting new benchmarks for crowd management with AI technology.

Updated: 10-12-2024 16:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Artificial intelligence-enabled cameras are set to transform crowd management at Maha Kumbh 2025, one of the largest religious gatherings globally. The Uttar Pradesh government anticipates managing up to 40 crore devotees with precision, targeting a 95% accuracy in headcount.

The event, scheduled between January 13 and February 26, 2025, at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam, will utilize AI-driven crowd density algorithms to achieve unprecedented accuracy in tracking devotees, according to officials. This technological integration will help overcome the past challenges of manual headcount.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration has established new district zones and viewing centers for effective monitoring. 744 temporary CCTV cameras and 1,107 permanent ones, along with 720 cameras in parking areas, will operate with focus and efficiency during the event, a state statement emphasized.

