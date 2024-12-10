AI Revolutionizes Crowd Management at Maha Kumbh 2025

Artificial intelligence-enabled cameras are set to transform crowd management at Maha Kumbh 2025, one of the largest religious gatherings globally. The Uttar Pradesh government anticipates managing up to 40 crore devotees with precision, targeting a 95% accuracy in headcount.

The event, scheduled between January 13 and February 26, 2025, at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam, will utilize AI-driven crowd density algorithms to achieve unprecedented accuracy in tracking devotees, according to officials. This technological integration will help overcome the past challenges of manual headcount.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration has established new district zones and viewing centers for effective monitoring. 744 temporary CCTV cameras and 1,107 permanent ones, along with 720 cameras in parking areas, will operate with focus and efficiency during the event, a state statement emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)