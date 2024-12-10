Honoring a Titan: Jenkins' Heartfelt Tribute to James Earl Jones

Filmmaker Barry Jenkins has dedicated his latest directorial venture, 'Mufasa: The Lion King,' to the late James Earl Jones, whom he described as a 'patriarch' figure in his life.

Renowned for his iconic role as the original voice of Mufasa in 'The Lion King,' Jones passed away in September at 93. He did not reprise his role in the upcoming prequel, despite returning for the 2019 live-action remake. The new film opens in theaters on December 20.

Jenkins, the talented director behind 'Moonlight,' expressed that paying tribute to Jones was essential, crediting the actor with profoundly impacting audiences worldwide. The film begins with Jones' voice and a title card reading 'In Remembrance,' ensuring his legacy lives on in this heartfelt homage.

