Honoring a Titan: Jenkins' Heartfelt Tribute to James Earl Jones

Barry Jenkins pays tribute to late Hollywood veteran James Earl Jones in 'Mufasa: The Lion King.' Jenkins regards Jones as a patriarchal figure who significantly impacted his life and global audiences. The film features an 'In Remembrance' dedication to honor Jones, marking his contributions to cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:56 IST
Barry Jenkins Image Credit: Twitter (@BarryJenkins)
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker Barry Jenkins has dedicated his latest directorial venture, 'Mufasa: The Lion King,' to the late James Earl Jones, whom he described as a 'patriarch' figure in his life.

Renowned for his iconic role as the original voice of Mufasa in 'The Lion King,' Jones passed away in September at 93. He did not reprise his role in the upcoming prequel, despite returning for the 2019 live-action remake. The new film opens in theaters on December 20.

Jenkins, the talented director behind 'Moonlight,' expressed that paying tribute to Jones was essential, crediting the actor with profoundly impacting audiences worldwide. The film begins with Jones' voice and a title card reading 'In Remembrance,' ensuring his legacy lives on in this heartfelt homage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

