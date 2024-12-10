Left Menu

Gujarat Boosts Buddhist Heritage with Historic MoU

The Gujarat government has signed an MoU with the Bihar-based BodhiGaya Vijjalaya 980 Institute to conserve and promote Buddhist heritage sites. With the support of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the MoU will focus on developing tangible and intangible Buddhist heritage in Gujarat and globally promoting these sites.

The Gujarat government has taken a significant step to preserve its Buddhist heritage by signing an MoU with BodhiGaya Vijjalaya 980 Institute, based in Bihar.

The agreement aims to conserve and promote Buddhist heritage in the state and increase global awareness of Gujarat's Buddhist circuit. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel witnessed the signing, alongside delegates from the 4th Mekong Ganga Dhamma Yatra.

The ongoing yatra, which began in Bangkok, Thailand, is part of a cultural initiative to strengthen ties between the Mekong and Ganga civilizations. During their visit to Gujarat, delegates explored ancient Buddhist sites, highlighting the potential for eco-friendly tourism and cultural exchanges.

