Police Raid Rescues Over 150 Birds from Dire Conditions at Kabutar Market

Authorities rescued over 150 parakeets and pigeons from dire conditions at Kabutar Market after a police raid following a PETA complaint. Two birds were found dead, and several were seized for rehabilitation. Offenders face charges under wildlife protection laws as the illegal trade endangers these protected species.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A recent police raid at Kabutar Market near Jama Masjid saved over 150 birds from deplorable conditions, following a complaint by PETA India. Authorities discovered the parakeets and pigeons in cramped, unsanitary cages, leading to the seizure of multiple species including Alexandrine and rose-ringed parakeets.

The rescue operation was spearheaded by Jama Masjid Police, acting on information provided by PETA regarding the illegal trade of protected species. The surviving birds are undergoing health checks and rehabilitation, with plans for their future release into natural environments.

Legal action against those responsible has been initiated under several acts, including the Wildlife Protection Act, highlighting the ongoing issue of illegal bird trafficking. PETA India emphasizes the severe impacts on these social creatures, which suffer due to illicit trade activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

