Celebrating Subramania Bharati: A Legacy in Writing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a comprehensive collection of works by esteemed Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati on Wednesday, according to an announcement from his office.

The writings of Bharati are renowned for their ability to inspire patriotism and connect the masses with Indian culture and spiritual heritage through relatable language.

The event will take place at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg at 1 pm, where Modi will reveal the 23-volume collection compiled by Seeni Viswanathan and published by Alliance Publishers. This set encompasses detailed editions, explanations, and philosophical interpretations of Bharati's influential works.

(With inputs from agencies.)