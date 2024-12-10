Celebrating Subramania Bharati: A Legacy in Writing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the complete works of Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, showcasing his contributions to Indian culture and patriotism. The 23-volume compendium, edited by Seeni Viswanathan and published by Alliance Publishers, includes detailed analyses and background on Bharati's influential writings.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a comprehensive collection of works by esteemed Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati on Wednesday, according to an announcement from his office.
The writings of Bharati are renowned for their ability to inspire patriotism and connect the masses with Indian culture and spiritual heritage through relatable language.
The event will take place at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg at 1 pm, where Modi will reveal the 23-volume collection compiled by Seeni Viswanathan and published by Alliance Publishers. This set encompasses detailed editions, explanations, and philosophical interpretations of Bharati's influential works.
