Celebrating Subramania Bharati: A Legacy in Writing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the complete works of Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, showcasing his contributions to Indian culture and patriotism. The 23-volume compendium, edited by Seeni Viswanathan and published by Alliance Publishers, includes detailed analyses and background on Bharati's influential writings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a comprehensive collection of works by esteemed Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati on Wednesday, according to an announcement from his office.

The writings of Bharati are renowned for their ability to inspire patriotism and connect the masses with Indian culture and spiritual heritage through relatable language.

The event will take place at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg at 1 pm, where Modi will reveal the 23-volume collection compiled by Seeni Viswanathan and published by Alliance Publishers. This set encompasses detailed editions, explanations, and philosophical interpretations of Bharati's influential works.

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

Latest News

