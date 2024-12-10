Left Menu

Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Summoned in Garam Dharam Dhaba Fraud Case

A Delhi court summoned Bollywood actor Dharmendra along with Deepak Bhardwaj and Umang Tiwari in a cheating case concerning the Garam Dharam Dhaba franchise. The complaint by businessman Sushil Kumar alleges coercion into a fraudulent investment. The case focuses on criminal conspiracy and cheating charges.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has issued summons to Bollywood veteran Dharmendra and two others in a case involving alleged cheating linked to the Garam Dharam Dhaba franchise. The move comes after a complaint filed by Delhi businessman Sushil Kumar, as confirmed by his legal representative.

The judicial order, passed by Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal, indicates a prima facie case for cheating and criminal conspiracy against the 89-year-old actor and the co-accused, Deepak Bhardwaj and Umang Tiwari. They have been instructed to appear before the court on February 20, 2025.

Evidence presented suggests that the business transaction was related to the Garam Dharam Dhaba, with documents and a letter of intent showcasing the restaurant's logo. The co-accused allegedly pursued the investment opportunity on behalf of Dharmendra, leading to the complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

