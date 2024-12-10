Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Summoned in Garam Dharam Dhaba Fraud Case

A Delhi court has issued summons to Bollywood veteran Dharmendra and two others in a case involving alleged cheating linked to the Garam Dharam Dhaba franchise. The move comes after a complaint filed by Delhi businessman Sushil Kumar, as confirmed by his legal representative.

The judicial order, passed by Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal, indicates a prima facie case for cheating and criminal conspiracy against the 89-year-old actor and the co-accused, Deepak Bhardwaj and Umang Tiwari. They have been instructed to appear before the court on February 20, 2025.

Evidence presented suggests that the business transaction was related to the Garam Dharam Dhaba, with documents and a letter of intent showcasing the restaurant's logo. The co-accused allegedly pursued the investment opportunity on behalf of Dharmendra, leading to the complaint.

