Inauguration of Thanthai Periyar Memorial in Vaikom

The Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library, honoring E V Ramasamy, the founder of Dravidar Kazhagam, are set to be inaugurated in Vaikom, Kerala, on December 12.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the project, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presiding over the ceremony and delivering the keynote address.

All preparations are complete, and Tamil Nadu's PWD Minister E V Velu confirmed that Chief Minister Stalin will arrive in Kottayam on Wednesday for the event.

