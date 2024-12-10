Inauguration of Thanthai Periyar Memorial in Vaikom
The Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library will be inaugurated in Vaikom, Kerala, on December 12, paying tribute to Dravidar Kazhagam founder E V Ramasamy. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will participate in the event, with several dignitaries expected to attend.
The Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library, honoring E V Ramasamy, the founder of Dravidar Kazhagam, are set to be inaugurated in Vaikom, Kerala, on December 12.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the project, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presiding over the ceremony and delivering the keynote address.
All preparations are complete, and Tamil Nadu's PWD Minister E V Velu confirmed that Chief Minister Stalin will arrive in Kottayam on Wednesday for the event.
