Inauguration of Thanthai Periyar Memorial in Vaikom

The Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library will be inaugurated in Vaikom, Kerala, on December 12, paying tribute to Dravidar Kazhagam founder E V Ramasamy. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will participate in the event, with several dignitaries expected to attend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:07 IST
The Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library, honoring E V Ramasamy, the founder of Dravidar Kazhagam, are set to be inaugurated in Vaikom, Kerala, on December 12.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the project, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presiding over the ceremony and delivering the keynote address.

All preparations are complete, and Tamil Nadu's PWD Minister E V Velu confirmed that Chief Minister Stalin will arrive in Kottayam on Wednesday for the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

