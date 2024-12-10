Left Menu

Nagaland's Hornbill Festival Celebrates Global Cultural Fusion

The 25th Hornbill Festival in Nagaland concluded with a fusion of traditional Naga folk songs and dances. Held at Naga Heritage Village Kisama, it showcased Naga arts, music, and performances to a global audience. Emphasized by the state government, the festival fosters unity and international cultural exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:40 IST
Nagaland's Hornbill Festival Celebrates Global Cultural Fusion
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland's 25th Hornbill Festival ended on Tuesday with a captivating fusion of Naga folk songs and dances at the closing ceremony.

The 10-day festival, held at the scenic Naga Heritage Village Kisama, just 12 km from Kohima, showcased a rich tapestry of Naga arts, music, and performances, attracting participants and visitors from around the world.

The Hornbill Festival is an annual event organized by the Nagaland government to promote tourism. It gathers various tribes in one venue, highlighting the ethnic art and culture of the state, and providing an opportunity for international cultural exchange.

Tourism Minister Along praised the festival for symbolizing unity and prosperity among Nagaland's people at the closing ceremony.

He highlighted the festival's role in fostering unity and comprehension among diverse cultures within Nagaland.

"Under the dynamic leadership of our Honorable Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the Hornbill Festival has evolved from a tribal celebration into an event resonating with unity, spirituality, and collective prosperity," he stated.

He also emphasized the importance of international participation with partner countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Peru, along with state partners Sikkim and Telangana, in fostering cross-cultural links.

"These collaborations are key to stronger international ties and the exchange of cultures," he added.

The closing of the silver jubilee edition of the festival was marked by a bonfire lit by dignitaries including Gloria Berdena, Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy at the US Embassy, New Delhi, and Miss Nagaland 2024, Anon Konyak A, along with runners-up Nikali K Shohe and Kelulu Dawhuo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024