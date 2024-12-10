Nagaland's Hornbill Festival Celebrates Global Cultural Fusion

Nagaland's 25th Hornbill Festival ended on Tuesday with a captivating fusion of Naga folk songs and dances at the closing ceremony.

The 10-day festival, held at the scenic Naga Heritage Village Kisama, just 12 km from Kohima, showcased a rich tapestry of Naga arts, music, and performances, attracting participants and visitors from around the world.

The Hornbill Festival is an annual event organized by the Nagaland government to promote tourism. It gathers various tribes in one venue, highlighting the ethnic art and culture of the state, and providing an opportunity for international cultural exchange.

Tourism Minister Along praised the festival for symbolizing unity and prosperity among Nagaland's people at the closing ceremony.

He highlighted the festival's role in fostering unity and comprehension among diverse cultures within Nagaland.

"Under the dynamic leadership of our Honorable Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the Hornbill Festival has evolved from a tribal celebration into an event resonating with unity, spirituality, and collective prosperity," he stated.

He also emphasized the importance of international participation with partner countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Peru, along with state partners Sikkim and Telangana, in fostering cross-cultural links.

"These collaborations are key to stronger international ties and the exchange of cultures," he added.

The closing of the silver jubilee edition of the festival was marked by a bonfire lit by dignitaries including Gloria Berdena, Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy at the US Embassy, New Delhi, and Miss Nagaland 2024, Anon Konyak A, along with runners-up Nikali K Shohe and Kelulu Dawhuo.

(With inputs from agencies.)