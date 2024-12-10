Ranveer Singh Celebrates 14 Years in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh commemorated 14 years in the film industry by sharing a nostalgic clip from his debut movie 'Band Baaja Baaraat' on Instagram, expressing how the film turned his dreams into reality. The movie, which hit screens in 2010, showcased Singh's dynamic portrayal of a spirited Delhi boy with dreams of launching a wedding planning enterprise, a role that still resonates with audiences.

Co-starring Anushka Sharma and directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Band Baaja Baaraat' was a breakthrough for Singh, cementing his place in Bollywood. Alongside his thriving career, Singh recently welcomed a daughter, Dua, with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone.

In recent times, Singh reprised his role in Rohit Shetty's blockbuster 'Singham Again', which features a powerhouse cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. Looking ahead, Singh is set to feature in Farhan Akhtar's much-anticipated 'Don 3'.

(With inputs from agencies.)