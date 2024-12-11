Left Menu

Celebrating Gita Jayanti: A Tribute to India's Spiritual Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Gita Jayanti, highlighting the Bhagavad Gita's role in shaping Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition. Modi encouraged people to embrace Karmayoga, as taught by Lord Krishna to Arjuna. He also shared a montage underlining the Gita's significance in his past speeches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 09:44 IST
Celebrating Gita Jayanti: A Tribute to India's Spiritual Heritage
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of 'Gita Jayanti', acknowledging the Bhagavad Gita's pivotal role in Indian culture and spirituality.

Gita Jayanti marks the day when, according to belief, Lord Krishna imparted the teachings of the sacred Bhagavad Gita to the warrior Arjuna.

Modi expressed his wishes, urging the people to follow Karmayoga, as instructed in the divine book. He reinforced his message by sharing an audio-visual presentation of his previous speeches emphasizing the Bhagavad Gita's importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024