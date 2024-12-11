Celebrating Gita Jayanti: A Tribute to India's Spiritual Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of 'Gita Jayanti', acknowledging the Bhagavad Gita's pivotal role in Indian culture and spirituality.

Gita Jayanti marks the day when, according to belief, Lord Krishna imparted the teachings of the sacred Bhagavad Gita to the warrior Arjuna.

Modi expressed his wishes, urging the people to follow Karmayoga, as instructed in the divine book. He reinforced his message by sharing an audio-visual presentation of his previous speeches emphasizing the Bhagavad Gita's importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)