Mystery and Mourning: Actress Sapna Singh's Tragic Loss

In a tragic turn of events, actress Sapna Singh, known for her roles in television series such as 'Crime Patrol,' faced the devastating news of her 14-year-old son's untimely death in Bareilly. Authorities swiftly arrested his two friends, Anuj and Sunny, on murder charges amid growing community unrest.

The adolescent, Sagar Gangwar, was found lifeless under suspicious circumstances, prompting widespread calls for justice. The initial postmortem failed to confirm a precise cause of death, though signs pointed toward poisoning or a drug overdose, adding further complexity to the case.

The heart-wrenching incident drew local protests, blocking roads as residents demanded a second postmortem. Sapna Singh ended her 90-minute protest only after receiving assurances from police, who have since intensified their investigation, citing CCTV evidence and witness testimony.

(With inputs from agencies.)