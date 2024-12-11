Left Menu

Mystery and Mourning: Actress Sapna Singh's Tragic Loss

Actress Sapna Singh staged a protest in Bareilly after her son's suspicious death led to the arrest of his two friends. Protests erupted demanding justice and a deeper investigation. Despite the initial inconclusive postmortem, evidence suggested drug overdose, prompting further forensic examination and a murder charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:02 IST
Mystery and Mourning: Actress Sapna Singh's Tragic Loss
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, actress Sapna Singh, known for her roles in television series such as 'Crime Patrol,' faced the devastating news of her 14-year-old son's untimely death in Bareilly. Authorities swiftly arrested his two friends, Anuj and Sunny, on murder charges amid growing community unrest.

The adolescent, Sagar Gangwar, was found lifeless under suspicious circumstances, prompting widespread calls for justice. The initial postmortem failed to confirm a precise cause of death, though signs pointed toward poisoning or a drug overdose, adding further complexity to the case.

The heart-wrenching incident drew local protests, blocking roads as residents demanded a second postmortem. Sapna Singh ended her 90-minute protest only after receiving assurances from police, who have since intensified their investigation, citing CCTV evidence and witness testimony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024