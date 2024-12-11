Odisha MLA Advocates for Journalists' Welfare: Health and Pension Reforms Urged

In a significant move aimed at bolstering the welfare of journalists, BJD legislator Goutam Buddha Das has called on the Odisha Assembly to implement key reforms. Das, drawing from his extensive experience in journalism, emphasized the need for enhanced health coverage and the introduction of a pension system for journalists.

Das highlighted the previous government's efforts of increasing health insurance coverage and proposed further raising it to Rs 10 lakh per annum, while also extending its benefits to journalists' parents. He stressed the necessity for unrestricted access for journalists to the state secretariat, urging for the reinstatement of an annual pass system post-COVID-19.

Addressing the media, Das further advocated for legislative measures to protect journalists, alongside the establishment of a press academy. He underscored the financial struggles journalists face after retiring, calling for the formation of a committee to explore pension provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)