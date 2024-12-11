Actor's Outcry: A Tragic Tale of Youth in Bareilly

In a heartbreaking turn of events, actress Sapna Singh staged a protest in Bareilly after the suspicious death of her 14-year-old son, Sagar Gangwar. His two friends, Anuj and Sunny, were arrested on charges of murder in connection with his untimely demise, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Sapna Singh ended her protest on Tuesday after authorities promised action. The case has attracted significant attention, with residents blocking roads and demanding a second postmortem. Singh, known for her roles in 'Crime Patrol' and 'Mati Ki Banno,' has publicly accused the police of altering the postmortem report.

Inspector Sunil Kumar disclosed that Anuj and Sunny confessed to using drugs and alcohol with Sagar, leading to his collapse. They panicked and left his body in a field. Singh continues to demand justice, seeking intervention from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting the community's call for accountability in the tragic incident.

