Strategic Dialogues: EU-India Relations in a Challenging World

Ambassador of the EU Hervé Delphin met Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, discussing the EU-India democratic relations amid global challenges. Their dialogue in India focused on geopolitical tensions and crises affecting their democracies' future, as shared through social media posts by both delegates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic dialogue, the European Union Ambassador to India, Hervé Delphin, held discussions with the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. The meeting focused on the dynamic relations between the EU and India, amid an increasingly complex global landscape.

The encounter took place at Gandhi's residence on 10, Janpath in New Delhi. The dialogue was marked by a comprehensive exchange on various issues pertinent to the future of both democracies.

Photographic highlights of their discussion were shared by both parties on social media, emphasizing the depth and liveliness of their conversation regarding current geopolitical tensions and crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

