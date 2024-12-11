Strategic Dialogues: EU-India Relations in a Challenging World

In a significant diplomatic dialogue, the European Union Ambassador to India, Hervé Delphin, held discussions with the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. The meeting focused on the dynamic relations between the EU and India, amid an increasingly complex global landscape.

The encounter took place at Gandhi's residence on 10, Janpath in New Delhi. The dialogue was marked by a comprehensive exchange on various issues pertinent to the future of both democracies.

Photographic highlights of their discussion were shared by both parties on social media, emphasizing the depth and liveliness of their conversation regarding current geopolitical tensions and crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)