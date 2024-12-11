Left Menu

Gita's Timeless Wisdom: Spiritual Lessons for the Modern Age

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasizes the relevance of Bhagavad Gita's teachings in modern times, highlighting its scientific alignment. The International Gita Festival celebrates its spiritual and cultural significance, with leaders promoting the text's universal message and impact on global heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:57 IST
  • India

In a recent event marking the International Gita Festival in Kurukshetra, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the enduring relevance of the Bhagavad Gita's teachings. He stressed that its principles, particularly the idea of performing one's duties without attachment to outcomes, resonate not only spiritually but also align with scientific thinking.

Chouhan urged the younger generation to embrace the Gita's wisdom, encouraging them to set ambitious goals and pursue them with dedication. He praised Gita scholar Swami Gyananand Maharaj for his efforts in spreading its teachings, noting India's long-standing tradition of sages committed to the world's welfare.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the renaming of 'Theme Park' to 'Keshav Park' to promote Kurukshetra's cultural heritage. The festival, celebrating Kurukshetra's global spiritual importance, included participation from international figures, further elevating Haryana's stature on the spiritual tourism map.

(With inputs from agencies.)

