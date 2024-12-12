Stacey Allaster: Trailblazer in Tennis Leadership

Stacey Allaster, who made history as the US Open's first female tournament director, will step down after the 2025 Grand Slam edition. She will transition from her role as chief executive of professional tennis at the US Tennis Association to an advisory position.

The announcement by the USTA came Wednesday, highlighting that Allaster will assist in selecting her successor post the US Open next September. Her tenure began in 2020, marking a significant milestone in the tournament's storied history since 1881. She has been integral to the USTA since 2016, after leading the WTA women's professional tour as chairman and CEO.

Seven-time Grand Slam victor Venus Williams lauded Allaster's contributions to the sport, noting her influence in enhancing women's leadership roles. USTA CEO Lew Sherr praised her advocacy for gender equality, recognizing her enduring impact on future generations.

