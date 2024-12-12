Rajinikanth at 74: A Cinematic Icon Celebrated

Rajinikanth, a titan of Tamil cinema, marked his 74th birthday with a flood of well-wishes from political leaders and admirers. The actor, affectionately known as 'Thalaivar', continues to be a monumental figure in Indian cinema.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and other prominent political figures used social media to extend heartfelt birthday greetings, praising Rajinikanth's unique talent and immense popularity. The actor's illustrious career, noted for its iconic roles and punchy dialogue delivery, has captivated audiences worldwide.

A testament to his enduring influence, a fan inaugurated the Arulmigu Sri Rajini temple in Madurai, featuring a life-sized statue of the superstar, further solidifying Rajinikanth's legendary status in the hearts of fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)