Mohanlal's Vision: A Universal Success for Cinema

Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal expresses his wish for collective success across the film industry, highlighting that success should transcend specific films such as 'Pushpa 2'.

Speaking at the Hindi trailer launch for his directorial project 'Barroz', Mohanlal reminisced about his prior work, 'Kaalapani', noting its pan-Indian success in 1996.

Scheduled for a December 2024 release in 3D and IMAX formats, 'Barroz' will premiere in English and Malayalam, while the Hindi version arrives on December 27. Mohanlal's narrative extends beyond individual accomplishments to embrace a broader, thriving cinematic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)