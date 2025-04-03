Left Menu

Paving the Way for Women-Friendly Film Industry

The Kerala State Health, Women, and Child Development Minister, Veena George, emphasizes the importance of ensuring a women-friendly environment in the film industry. She discusses the role of producers in implementing the POSH Act and organizing training to foster a safe working environment.

The Kerala film industry is taking proactive steps to ensure a safer and more inclusive environment for women, according to State Health, Women, and Child Development Minister, Veena George. Speaking on Thursday, she stressed the responsibility of producers in safeguarding women's security in the workplace.

At a training program inauguration, organized by the Women and Child Development Department with Gender Park, George highlighted the critical implementation of the POSH Act of 2013. It targets awareness among industry workers to ensure a non-hostile atmosphere for women both on set and off.

Participation from various organizations reflects the film industry's positive reception of this initiative. The government is committed to bolstering women's safety across sectors, with statistics showing significant female representation in Kerala's workforce, particularly in government and healthcare sectors, George noted.

