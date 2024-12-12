Eddie Redmayne to Lead 'Panic Carefully': A Star-Studded Thriller by Sam Esmail

Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne is set to headline 'Panic Carefully', an intense thriller by director Sam Esmail, known for creating 'Mr. Robot'. This Warner Bros. film also stars Julia Roberts and Elizabeth Olsen, and is anticipated to deliver an edge-of-the-seat experience for audiences, according to People magazine.

The film's script, penned by Esmail, remains under wraps. However, it's described as a paranoid thriller influenced by iconic psychological films like 'Silence of the Lambs'. The narrative centers around a cyber-terrorist hunt, blending suspense, intrigue, and tension, promises a gripping cinematic journey.

'Panic Carefully' reunites Esmail with Roberts following their successful collaboration on Netflix's 'Leave the World Behind'. The movie also sees Esmail reuniting with his 'Mr. Robot' partners Chad Hamilton and Scott Stuber, who are producing the film.

Among the producers are Roberts, Marisa Yeres Gill, and Lisa Gillan. Kevin McCormick and Chrystal Li are overseeing the project for Warner Bros. Following a competitive bidding war, the film's theatrical release has made it an appealing venture for filmmakers and audiences alike.

Redmayne, acclaimed for his recent role in 'Day of the Jackal' on Peacock, is expected to showcase his profound acting skills in 'Panic Carefully'. The series, co-starring Lashana Lynch, debuted in November to rave reviews, highlighting Redmayne's dynamic portrayal. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)