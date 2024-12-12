Left Menu

Vaikom Satyagraha: A Century of Social Justice Movements

The Vaikom Satyagraha spearheaded a century ago was a pivotal moment for social justice, influencing numerous struggles across India. Celebrating its centenary, leaders emphasize the ongoing necessity of social reform. The movement, including figures like Periyar and Ambedkar, aimed for equality beyond Kerala, impacting national efforts.

The Vaikom Satyagraha, a landmark movement for equality a century ago, is celebrated not just as a Kerala milestone but also as an inspiration for social justice struggles nationwide, according to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. At a recent event commemorating this centenary, Stalin highlighted the progress achieved and the road ahead.

In Vaikom district, Stalin inaugurated the renovated Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library. This move marked the culmination of the centenary celebrations of the Vaikom Satyagraha, initially a battle for lower-caste rights to access roads around the Mahadeva temple.

Prominent figures such as Periyar and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar played crucial roles in extending this movement to various regions, creating a bridge between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and contributing to greater social equity throughout India. Stalin stressed the continued relevance of these figures' ideals in combating persistent social inequalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

