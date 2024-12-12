Left Menu

Vaikom Satyagraha Centennial: A Legacy of Social Justice

The Vaikom Satyagraha, a pivotal struggle for social justice and equality led by figures such as Periyar and supported by reformers from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, marked its centenary. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin highlighted its historical significance and the ongoing need for social reform in his commemorative address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:32 IST
Vaikom Satyagraha Centennial: A Legacy of Social Justice
  • Country:
  • India

The Vaikom Satyagraha, renowned as a landmark movement in the pursuit of social justice, celebrated its centenary with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin underscoring its far-reaching impact beyond Kerala. Speaking at Vaikom, Stalin paid tribute to reformers and their relentless efforts for equality.

A century since its inception, the movement remains a keystone for subsequent social justice initiatives nationwide. In his address, Stalin inaugurated the renovated Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library, honoring the contributions of eminent social reformer E V Ramasamy, also known as Periyar.

Notably, the struggle symbolized the fight against untouchability, championed by local and regional leaders who paved the way for revolutionary social changes. Stalin emphasized the enduring relevance of such struggles in addressing persistent societal disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024