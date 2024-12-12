Vaikom Satyagraha Centennial: A Legacy of Social Justice

The Vaikom Satyagraha, renowned as a landmark movement in the pursuit of social justice, celebrated its centenary with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin underscoring its far-reaching impact beyond Kerala. Speaking at Vaikom, Stalin paid tribute to reformers and their relentless efforts for equality.

A century since its inception, the movement remains a keystone for subsequent social justice initiatives nationwide. In his address, Stalin inaugurated the renovated Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library, honoring the contributions of eminent social reformer E V Ramasamy, also known as Periyar.

Notably, the struggle symbolized the fight against untouchability, championed by local and regional leaders who paved the way for revolutionary social changes. Stalin emphasized the enduring relevance of such struggles in addressing persistent societal disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)