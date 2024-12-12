Maha Kumbh 2025: Preparing for a Record-breaking Gathering
Ahead of PM Modi's Prayagraj visit, CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025. Anticipating over 40 crore attendees, the event features special arrangements for women and new facilities, ensuring seamless rituals at the Sangam.
Updated: 12-12-2024 17:38 IST
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a thorough review of preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela.
With an expected attendance of over 40 crore, the Mela promises to be a grand event, with special measures in place for female devotees' safety and comfort.
Substantial upgrades include the removal of old boats at the Sangam, replaced by floating jetties adorned with flowers, and specialized units for women pilgrims, managed by Brahmins and priests to ensure smooth rituals.
