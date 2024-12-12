Left Menu

Hollywood Headlines: Stakes, Films, and Allegations

Current entertainment news covers Anson's investment in Lionsgate with potential sales discussions, Taron Egerton starring in 'Carry-On' honoring TSA workers, NFL's unchanged partnership with Jay-Z amid allegations, Gerard Butler's new Santa role, and vocal coach Eric Vetro's celebrity collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:28 IST
Hollywood Headlines: Stakes, Films, and Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Activist investor Anson Funds Management has taken a stake in Lionsgate Studios, urging the studio to consider options including a potential sale, according to Bloomberg News. The company faces governance issues and underperforming films like 'Megalopolis.'

Actor Taron Egerton stars in Netflix's 'Carry-On,' a film that salutes TSA workers during the busy holiday travel season, aiming to bring awareness to their struggles.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the league's partnership with Jay-Z remains unchanged despite a lawsuit alleging rape, a claim both Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs deny. Additionally, Gerard Butler has made a surprising shift from action hero to a singing Santa in his latest film project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024