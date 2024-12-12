Hollywood Headlines: Stakes, Films, and Allegations

Activist investor Anson Funds Management has taken a stake in Lionsgate Studios, urging the studio to consider options including a potential sale, according to Bloomberg News. The company faces governance issues and underperforming films like 'Megalopolis.'

Actor Taron Egerton stars in Netflix's 'Carry-On,' a film that salutes TSA workers during the busy holiday travel season, aiming to bring awareness to their struggles.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the league's partnership with Jay-Z remains unchanged despite a lawsuit alleging rape, a claim both Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs deny. Additionally, Gerard Butler has made a surprising shift from action hero to a singing Santa in his latest film project.

