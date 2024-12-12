Hollywood Headlines: Stakes, Films, and Allegations
Current entertainment news covers Anson's investment in Lionsgate with potential sales discussions, Taron Egerton starring in 'Carry-On' honoring TSA workers, NFL's unchanged partnership with Jay-Z amid allegations, Gerard Butler's new Santa role, and vocal coach Eric Vetro's celebrity collaborations.
Activist investor Anson Funds Management has taken a stake in Lionsgate Studios, urging the studio to consider options including a potential sale, according to Bloomberg News. The company faces governance issues and underperforming films like 'Megalopolis.'
Actor Taron Egerton stars in Netflix's 'Carry-On,' a film that salutes TSA workers during the busy holiday travel season, aiming to bring awareness to their struggles.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the league's partnership with Jay-Z remains unchanged despite a lawsuit alleging rape, a claim both Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs deny. Additionally, Gerard Butler has made a surprising shift from action hero to a singing Santa in his latest film project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
