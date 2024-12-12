Railway Revolution: Boosting Kashmir's Blossoms

The eagerly awaited rail link connecting Kanyakumari to Kashmir is slated for completion next month, offering a transformative opportunity for the floriculture sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Thursday. This new connectivity is expected to open markets nationwide and internationally for Kashmir's vibrant flowers.

Chief Minister Abdullah, while overseeing a floriculture department meeting, emphasized the crucial need for collaboration with forward-thinking growers to harness the full potential of the rail link. He proposed several initiatives, including the planting of tulips along the airport road and orchestrating advertising campaigns to draw tourists to Srinagar's renowned Tulip Garden.

In a separate session, Abdullah reviewed the Information Department's performance, particularly focusing on streamlining film shooting permissions and improving the visibility of the Jammu and Kashmir government on digital platforms through systematic social media strategies. He also called for a review of journalist accreditation processes to ensure fairness and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)