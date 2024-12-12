Left Menu

Railway Revolution: Boosting Kashmir's Blossoms

The upcoming railway connectivity from Kanyakumari to Kashmir is set to boost the floriculture sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the potential to market Kashmir's flowers across India and globally. Efforts include engaging growers, planting tulips, and launching tourist ad campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:50 IST
Railway Revolution: Boosting Kashmir's Blossoms
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly awaited rail link connecting Kanyakumari to Kashmir is slated for completion next month, offering a transformative opportunity for the floriculture sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Thursday. This new connectivity is expected to open markets nationwide and internationally for Kashmir's vibrant flowers.

Chief Minister Abdullah, while overseeing a floriculture department meeting, emphasized the crucial need for collaboration with forward-thinking growers to harness the full potential of the rail link. He proposed several initiatives, including the planting of tulips along the airport road and orchestrating advertising campaigns to draw tourists to Srinagar's renowned Tulip Garden.

In a separate session, Abdullah reviewed the Information Department's performance, particularly focusing on streamlining film shooting permissions and improving the visibility of the Jammu and Kashmir government on digital platforms through systematic social media strategies. He also called for a review of journalist accreditation processes to ensure fairness and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024