Tulip Garden Encounter Sparks Political Controversy

A brief encounter at Asia's largest Tulip Garden has ignited a political drama after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju met unexpectedly on Monday. The meeting has drawn criticism from opposition parties who labeled it as 'Waqf law bonhomie.'

While Omar Abdullah was accompanying his father, former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, on a visit to the garden, they reportedly ran into Rijiju, sparking accusations against the National Conference for rolling out a red carpet for the minister in the wake of the Waqf Amendment Act.

The opposition Peoples' Democratic Party and Peoples' Conference condemned the meeting, insinuating that NC's actions signify political surrender. Meanwhile, Rijiju shared photos from the meet on social media, hailing the grandeur of the Tulip Garden. The controversy has highlighted underlying tensions surrounding the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)