Left Menu

Tulip Garden Encounter Sparks Political Controversy

A chance encounter at Asia's largest Tulip Garden between Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union minister Kiren Rijiju spurred political controversy. Opposition parties accused the National Conference of cozying up to the BJP following the Waqf Amendment Act, stirring accusations of political theatrics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:20 IST
Tulip Garden Encounter Sparks Political Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A brief encounter at Asia's largest Tulip Garden has ignited a political drama after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju met unexpectedly on Monday. The meeting has drawn criticism from opposition parties who labeled it as 'Waqf law bonhomie.'

While Omar Abdullah was accompanying his father, former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, on a visit to the garden, they reportedly ran into Rijiju, sparking accusations against the National Conference for rolling out a red carpet for the minister in the wake of the Waqf Amendment Act.

The opposition Peoples' Democratic Party and Peoples' Conference condemned the meeting, insinuating that NC's actions signify political surrender. Meanwhile, Rijiju shared photos from the meet on social media, hailing the grandeur of the Tulip Garden. The controversy has highlighted underlying tensions surrounding the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025