Payal Kapadia's Cinematic Triumph: 'All We Imagine as Light' Shines Globally

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine as Light' earns a prestigious Critics Choice Awards nomination after Golden Globe nods. The film, a landmark Indo-French co-production, continues to garner international recognition, showcasing Indian cinema's prowess. The ceremony takes place on January 12, streaming live on Indian platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:40 IST
All We Imagine as Light (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned filmmaker Payal Kapadia is once again in the spotlight as her film, 'All We Imagine as Light,' earns yet another accolade—a nomination for the Critics Choice Awards 2025. This follows the film's recent double nomination at the Golden Globes, reinforcing its status as a formidable contender on the global stage.

The official Critics Choice Awards account on X recently confirmed the nomination in their Best Foreign Language Film category, listing 'All We Imagine as Light' alongside five other international entries. The film intricately weaves the tale of Prabha and Anu's emotional journey to a beachside retreat, featuring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles.

An Indo-French co-production by Petit Chaos and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth, 'All We Imagine as Light' is not only celebrated for its narrative excellence but also for marking a historic win at the Cannes Film Festival with the Grand Prix. The film's achievements signal an important milestone in Indian cinema's global narrative.

Fans and fellow Bollywood luminaries, including Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, have expressed their admiration, taking to social media to laud Kapadia's groundbreaking success. The industry's support further cements her position as a trailblazer.

In addition to the six nods, other films leading the Critics Choice nominations include 'Conclave' and 'Wicked,' each with eleven nominations, while the winners are set to be announced on January 12 in a ceremony hosted by Chelsea Handler and streamed for the Indian audience on Lionsgate Play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

