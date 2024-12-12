Protests Erupt in Shimla Against Alleged Genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh

In Shimla, various Hindu groups took to the streets on Thursday, protesting against what they describe as the ongoing persecution and alleged ''genocide'' of Hindus in Bangladesh under Muhammad Yunus's advisory role in the interim government.

The demonstrators, aligned with social organizations under the 'Defenders of Human Rights' banner, voiced their outrage over the purported attacks on Hindu community members and their temples, urging the Bangladeshi government to safeguard minority rights.

According to DRH convenor Ajay Srivastava, these attacks intensified post-August 8, when Yunus assumed his advisory position. He called for the Nobel Prize awarded to Yunus to be rescinded and demanded a case be lodged at the International Court of Justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)