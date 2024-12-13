Left Menu

Tiny Hooves, Huge Impact: The Miniature Horses Transforming Lives in Greece

Gentle Carousel Greece uses specially trained miniature horses to provide therapy visits to hospitals and care homes, offering valuable interactions for children and adults. Despite financial struggles, founder Mina Karagianni remains committed, seeing the positive effects of the horses, especially on children with special needs.

In Athens, a unique form of therapy is bringing smiles and unexpected interactions through the gentle presence of miniature horses. Gentle Carousel Greece, founded by Mina Karagianni, offers therapeutic visits to hospitals and care homes with its specially trained equines.

The initiative, which started in 2014, aims to offer physical and emotional support through the interaction between the horses and vulnerable individuals, especially children with special needs. Though facing financial struggles, the program's impact on its visitors remains profound.

Despite financial challenges, Karagianni's commitment to witness the joy the horses bring propels her efforts forward. Each visit demonstrates the capacity of these miniature horses to awaken senses and foster therapeutic connections, even as Karagianni seeks support to ensure the program's future sustainability.

