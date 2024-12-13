Young Phenomenon: Gukesh Becomes World's Youngest Chess Champion

In an extraordinary achievement, D Gukesh has become the youngest world chess champion at just 18 years old, defeating China's Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 in Singapore to earn the title.

Indian cricket team's Shubman Gill commended Gukesh on this historic milestone, emphasizing the significance of such a triumph in the chess world. Gill, speaking before the third cricket Test against Australia, highlighted the remarkable nature of the achievement.

Gukesh, who won the decisive 14th game against Liren in 58 moves, is now celebrated as the 18th world chess champion and the second Indian to hold the prestigious title, following in the footsteps of Viswanathan Anand.

