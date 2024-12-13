Left Menu

Young Phenomenon: Gukesh Becomes World's Youngest Chess Champion

D Gukesh made history by becoming the youngest world chess champion at 18, dethroning Ding Liren. Shubman Gill congratulated him on behalf of the Indian cricket team. Gukesh's victory also marks him as the second Indian to win the title, following Viswanathan Anand.

In an extraordinary achievement, D Gukesh has become the youngest world chess champion at just 18 years old, defeating China's Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 in Singapore to earn the title.

Indian cricket team's Shubman Gill commended Gukesh on this historic milestone, emphasizing the significance of such a triumph in the chess world. Gill, speaking before the third cricket Test against Australia, highlighted the remarkable nature of the achievement.

Gukesh, who won the decisive 14th game against Liren in 58 moves, is now celebrated as the 18th world chess champion and the second Indian to hold the prestigious title, following in the footsteps of Viswanathan Anand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

