Star Power Scandal: Allu Arjun's Arrest Shocks Tollywood
Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun was detained by police following the tragic death of a woman at the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rise'. The incident also left a boy injured, leading to heightened security as the actor was escorted by authorities.
Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun made headlines on Friday following his detention by police. The action came in the wake of a tragic incident during the premiere of his latest film 'Pushpa 2: The Rise', where a woman lost her life and a boy was injured.
Television footage captured the dramatic scene as Allu Arjun was escorted into a police vehicle amidst tight security measures. The arrest has sent shockwaves through the film industry, raising questions about event safety and liability.
Details surrounding the tragic event are still emerging, and authorities continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the fatality and injury during the highly anticipated film premiere last week.
