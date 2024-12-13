Star Power Scandal: Allu Arjun's Arrest Shocks Tollywood

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun made headlines on Friday following his detention by police. The action came in the wake of a tragic incident during the premiere of his latest film 'Pushpa 2: The Rise', where a woman lost her life and a boy was injured.

Television footage captured the dramatic scene as Allu Arjun was escorted into a police vehicle amidst tight security measures. The arrest has sent shockwaves through the film industry, raising questions about event safety and liability.

Details surrounding the tragic event are still emerging, and authorities continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the fatality and injury during the highly anticipated film premiere last week.

