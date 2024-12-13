Left Menu

Spiritual Tourism in India Sees Surging Interest

During the last quarter of the year, India has seen a rise in interest from travelers seeking spiritual destinations, as per Agoda's accommodation search data. Increased interest is noted among both domestic and international travelers, with cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Varanasi drawing attention for their cultural and spiritual significance.

New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:34 IST
India's spiritual tourism has witnessed a surge during the final quarter of the year, attracting both domestic and international travelers eager to engage with cultural and spiritual landmarks. According to Agoda, searches for these destinations saw a significant increase, with a 4% rise in inbound searches and a 10% growth in domestic interest compared to 2023.

Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai are emerging as hotspots for domestic spiritual travel, celebrated for their unique blend of tranquility and cultural richness. Meanwhile, international travelers are gravitating towards Kochi and Varanasi, drawn by their profound historical and religious significance. This growing trend reflects a shift towards travelers seeking enriching and culturally immersive experiences.

Krishna Rathi of Agoda highlights this appeal, noting the festive period as an ideal time for travelers to connect with India's spiritual traditions. Agoda continues to facilitate this journey with a range of booking options available on their platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

