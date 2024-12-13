Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Granted Bail

The Karnataka High Court has granted bail to Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa in the ongoing Renukaswamy murder case. The decision came on Friday, providing relief to the actor who was arrested on June 11 for allegedly killing his fan on June 8.

Alongside Darshan, the court has also extended bail to his acquaintance Pavithra Gowda and seven other defendants who remain incarcerated in connection with the incident. The case has garnered substantial media attention.

Prior to this development, Darshan was held at the Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru, but following the leak of a photograph showing him in a relaxed state with inmates, he was subsequently relocated to the Ballari Central Jail. Currently, Darshan is hospitalized due to back pain.

(With inputs from agencies.)