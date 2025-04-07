Supreme Court Orders Arvind Dham's Surrender in Massive Bank Fraud Case

The Supreme Court has ordered Arvind Dham, former chairperson of Amtek Group, to surrender by 10 AM on April 8 in relation to a substantial Rs 2,700-crore bank fraud case. This directive follows a petition requesting more time to surrender due to medical reasons.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna expressed dissatisfaction with Dham's plea for either an extension or interim bail for angiography. The court questioned the necessity of repeated tests and insisted Dham could seek medical care while in custody if needed.

The Enforcement Directorate recently detached fresh assets from Amtek Group firms involved in the case, highlighting severe financial misconduct that burdened public sector banks with significant losses. The group's fraudulent loan practices are under intense scrutiny by both the ED and CBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)