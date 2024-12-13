Kannada Star Darshan Granted Bail in High-Profile Murder Case

Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on Friday in relation to the controversial Renukaswamy murder case. The court's decision also extended bail to Pavithra Gowda and seven additional suspects linked to the case.

The actor was apprehended on June 11, accused of murdering his fan, Renukaswamy, after the latter allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Gowda. Initially detained at the Parappana Agrahara Jail, Darshan was later transferred to Ballari Central Jail after a photo surfaced showing him in relaxed surroundings with other inmates.

Following the victim's murder, self-proclaimed culprits cited a financial dispute; however, discrepancies in their accounts hinted at a broader conspiracy, eventually leading to Darshan's arrest under suspicion of orchestrating the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)