Kannada Star Darshan Granted Bail in High-Profile Murder Case
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa received bail from the Karnataka High Court in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case. Arrested in June for alleged involvement, the case has seen various twists, including claims of conspiracy and financial disputes. Along with Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and seven others were granted bail.
- Country:
- India
Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on Friday in relation to the controversial Renukaswamy murder case. The court's decision also extended bail to Pavithra Gowda and seven additional suspects linked to the case.
The actor was apprehended on June 11, accused of murdering his fan, Renukaswamy, after the latter allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Gowda. Initially detained at the Parappana Agrahara Jail, Darshan was later transferred to Ballari Central Jail after a photo surfaced showing him in relaxed surroundings with other inmates.
Following the victim's murder, self-proclaimed culprits cited a financial dispute; however, discrepancies in their accounts hinted at a broader conspiracy, eventually leading to Darshan's arrest under suspicion of orchestrating the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka High Court Dismisses Extortion Allegations Against Nalin Kumar Kateel
Karnataka High Court Quashes Case Against BJP's Nalin Kumar Kateel
Karnataka High Court Halts Investigation in Film Director's Case
Karnataka HC grants bail to Kannada film actor Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda arrested in Renukaswamy murder case.
Karnataka HC grants bail to Kannada film actor Darshan, his friend Pavithra Gowda arrested in Renukaswamy murder case.