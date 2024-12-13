Left Menu

Tragedy at 'Pushpa 2' Premiere: Arrest and Aftermath

Actor Allu Arjun was arrested following a tragic stampede at the 'Pushpa 2' premiere in Hyderabad, which resulted in a woman's death. His family and the film's director extend condolences, with Arjun offering financial support to the bereaved family amid ongoing police investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:32 IST
Tragedy at 'Pushpa 2' Premiere: Arrest and Aftermath
Chiranjeevi (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of Allu Arjun's arrest linked to a stampede at the 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' premiere, prominent family members, including megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, paid a visit to the actor's residence on Friday evening.

Chikkadpally police apprehended Allu Arjun from his home on Friday morning for questioning regarding the incident, which resulted in one fatality and injuries. Three others have also been detained in connection with the chaotic scenes at Sandhya Theatre, with accusations of poor crowd management practices lodged by authorities.

The stampede occurred on December 4 when large audiences gathered at the theatre, leading to the death of a 35-year-old woman and her son's hospitalization. Emotionally affected, Allu Arjun reflected on the tragedy, pledging support to the victim's family, including a financial contribution of Rs 25 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024