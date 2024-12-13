Tragedy at 'Pushpa 2' Premiere: Arrest and Aftermath

In the wake of Allu Arjun's arrest linked to a stampede at the 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' premiere, prominent family members, including megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, paid a visit to the actor's residence on Friday evening.

Chikkadpally police apprehended Allu Arjun from his home on Friday morning for questioning regarding the incident, which resulted in one fatality and injuries. Three others have also been detained in connection with the chaotic scenes at Sandhya Theatre, with accusations of poor crowd management practices lodged by authorities.

The stampede occurred on December 4 when large audiences gathered at the theatre, leading to the death of a 35-year-old woman and her son's hospitalization. Emotionally affected, Allu Arjun reflected on the tragedy, pledging support to the victim's family, including a financial contribution of Rs 25 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)