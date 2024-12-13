Hamleys Expands in Italy: A New Toy Kingdom Unveiled
Hamleys, owned by Reliance, has opened its fourth store in Italy, collaborating with Giochi Preziosi S.P.A. in Torre Annunziata. This expansion reflects Hamleys' commitment to providing unique experiences for families globally, as it continues to strengthen its presence in Europe.
Hamleys, the iconic British toy retailer owned by Reliance, has marked another milestone in its international growth strategy with the launch of its fourth store in Italy.
Located in Torre Annunziata in the Campania region, the store is a product of collaboration with Italy's top toy distributor, Giochi Preziosi S.P.A.
The opening is part of a broader effort to enhance the brand's global footprint, following new outlets in Rome, Milan, and Bergamo.
