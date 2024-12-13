Celebrating Meghna Gulzar: A Cinematic Visionary Turns 51

Renowned filmmaker Meghna Gulzar celebrates her 51st birthday today, drawing a flood of congratulatory messages from fans and the film fraternity. Among those wishing her well is actress Rakul Preet Singh, who took to Instagram to express her admiration for the 'Sam Bahadur' director with heartfelt wishes and a touching message.

On her Instagram stories, the 'De De Pyaar De' star wrote, 'Happy Birthday, Meghna Ma'am! May your day be as extraordinary as the stories you tell. Here's to a year filled with joy and success!' Rakul Preet accompanied her message with a striking portrait of Meghna Gulzar, portraying the director in a chic blue ensemble.

Gulzar, the daughter of esteemed poet and lyricist Gulzar, has become a stalwart in the Indian film industry through her critically acclaimed works, earning an indelible place in cinema. Her career, punctuated by acclaimed films such as Raazi and Talvar, reinforces her stature as one of the leading filmmakers in the country. Her recent project, 'Sam Bahadur', released in 2023, featured Vicky Kaushal as the titular character, delving into the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, renowned for his pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

