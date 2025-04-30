Strengthening Ties: Carney and Trump's Diplomatic Dialogue

Prime Minister Carney recently spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump in a dialogue centered on the bilateral ties between Canada and the United States, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

During the conversation, Trump extended his congratulations to Carney for his recent electoral victory. Both leaders underscored the critical need for their countries to collaborate as sovereign entities for mutual advancement.

Looking ahead, Carney and Trump have agreed to meet in person soon, further strengthening diplomatic efforts between the two neighboring nations.

