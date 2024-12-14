Telugu Icon Allu Arjun Released After Controversial Arrest

Telugu film superstar Allu Arjun was released Saturday morning from jail after spending a night in custody. His arrest was linked to a woman's death during a stampede at the premiere of his latest film.

Arjun had spent Friday night in prison, despite the Telangana High Court granting bail, due to delayed receipt of the bail order, according to his counsel, Ashok Reddy. The actor, aged 42, returned to his residence where he reunited with his family, expressing relief and gratitude.

The arrest and subsequent release have sparked discussions about the handling of the case, with Arjun's legal team calling his detention 'illegal' and reclaiming intent to pursue further legal action. Security around his residence has been tightened, anticipating crowds of fans eager to welcome him back.

(With inputs from agencies.)