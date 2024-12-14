Left Menu

Telugu Icon Allu Arjun Released After Controversial Arrest

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was released from jail after spending a night in custody connected to a woman's death during a film premiere. Despite being granted bail, his release was delayed. Legal steps may be taken against authorities for alleged illegal detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-12-2024 09:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 09:05 IST
Telugu Icon Allu Arjun Released After Controversial Arrest
Allu Arjun
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu film superstar Allu Arjun was released Saturday morning from jail after spending a night in custody. His arrest was linked to a woman's death during a stampede at the premiere of his latest film.

Arjun had spent Friday night in prison, despite the Telangana High Court granting bail, due to delayed receipt of the bail order, according to his counsel, Ashok Reddy. The actor, aged 42, returned to his residence where he reunited with his family, expressing relief and gratitude.

The arrest and subsequent release have sparked discussions about the handling of the case, with Arjun's legal team calling his detention 'illegal' and reclaiming intent to pursue further legal action. Security around his residence has been tightened, anticipating crowds of fans eager to welcome him back.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024