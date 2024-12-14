Left Menu

Court Greenlights Jay Stambh Access for Battle Anniversary

The Bombay High Court has granted the Maharashtra government permission to access the Jay Stambh land in Pune for preparations marking the 207th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle on January 1, 2025. This arrangement caters to an ongoing land dispute and involves public access to the site.

The Bombay High Court has authorized the Maharashtra government to access the 'Jay Stambh' land in Pune for a two-week period, in preparation for the commemorative event on January 1, 2025, marking 207 years since the significant Koregaon Bhima battle.

The land, located in Perne village, is currently under an ownership dispute, necessitating the court's permission each year to maintain a status quo. Justice S M Modak, in a December 6 ruling, allowed state entry from December 22, 2024, to January 5, 2025, for event arrangements.

The court also permitted public entry to the Victory Pillar site from December 31, 2024. The ruling emerged from an application by the Pune district collector, continuing a precedent of prior permissions, with all involved parties agreeing to this year's arrangement as well.

